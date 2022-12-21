Wambuzi Reacheal
19:48

BUL FC Defeats Maroons FC 5-0

21 Dec 2022, 19:43 Comments 79 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Report
Captains of both BUL FC and Maroons FC share a photo opportunity with the match officials ahead of the game.

In short
The win puts BUL FC in the second position on the UPL table standings, closely behind table leaders, KCCA FC.

 

