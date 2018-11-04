BUL FC Registers 4:1 Victory Over Ndejje University

In short
BUL FC sealed its victory with a fourth goal in the 70th minute netted by Deogratius Ojok who came in as a substitute. Dickens Kilama managed to convert a penalty spot to give Ndejje University FC one goal.
BUL FC Registers 4:1 Victory Over Ndejje University4 Nov 2018, 11:03 Comments 153 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Report
Ndejje players defend themselves as BUL FC seals their win in the second half. Login to license this image from 1$.
