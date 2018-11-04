Wambuzi Reacheal
BUL FC Registers 4:1 Victory Over Ndejje University

4 Nov 2018, 11:03 Comments 153 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Report
Ndejje players defend themselves as BUL FC seals their win in the second half. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
BUL FC sealed its victory with a fourth goal in the 70th minute netted by Deogratius Ojok who came in as a substitute. Dickens Kilama managed to convert a penalty spot to give Ndejje University FC one goal.

 

