Bulambuli Sub Accountant Arrested for Extoring UGX 3 MIllion from UWEP Beneficiaries

Bukomba was arrested on Thursday on the orders of the Bulambuli District Resident Commissioner Stephen Bayoole after a tip-off by the group leader. Bayoole says that Bukomba had taken 3million shillings instead of the 6 million shillings that he was supposed to advance to the group.
Bulambuli Sub Accountant Arrested for Extoring UGX 3 MIllion from UWEP Beneficiaries7 Jan 2022, 12:40 Comments 179 Views Bulambuli, Uganda Crime Updates
