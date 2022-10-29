Bulemeezi Banned from Masaza Tournament Over Indiscipline

In short

A ruling made on October 26, 2022 by ethics and disciplinary committee, a copy of which URN has seen, Bulemeezi County will not play their third place classification game with Ssingo County and will be deducted two points in next year’s edition. Bulemeezi will have to pay a fine of five million shillings for failing to control their fans, coaches and players from attacking the match officials. They will also play three of their home games next year at a neutral ground.