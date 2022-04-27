Buliisa Flood Victims Re-Occupy Dilapidated Houses

In short
In 2020, more than 3,500 families in Buliisa were displaced after floods submerged their homes and destroyed property worth millions of shillings at various landing sites.
Buliisa Flood Victims Re-Occupy Dilapidated Houses27 Apr 2022, 16:39 Comments 108 Views Buliisa, Uganda Crime Updates
A house trapped in the middle of the lake at Butiaba landing site that has been reoccupied by the owner after government failed to resettle the flood victims. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: flood victims resettlement water levels weak structures
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.