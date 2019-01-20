Buliisa Leaders Caution against Bagungu Secession Plan

In short
Members of the Bagungu community have reportedly hatched a plan to form a new Kingdom as a breakaway from Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom. The plan is spearheaded by the Bagungu Cultural Revival Association headed by Norman Lukumu, the former Bunyoro Kingdom Prime Minister.
Buliisa Leaders Caution against Bagungu Secession Plan20 Jan 2019, 18:06 Comments 206 Views Buliisa, Uganda Lifestyle Report
