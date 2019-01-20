Emmanuel Okello
18:06

Buliisa Leaders Caution against Bagungu Secession Plan

20 Jan 2019, 18:06 Comments 206 Views Buliisa, Uganda Lifestyle Report

In short
Members of the Bagungu community have reportedly hatched a plan to form a new Kingdom as a breakaway from Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom. The plan is spearheaded by the Bagungu Cultural Revival Association headed by Norman Lukumu, the former Bunyoro Kingdom Prime Minister.

 

Tagged with: bagungu kingdom bunyoro kitara kingdom

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.