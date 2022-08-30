In short
Fred Lukumu, the Buliisa LC V Chairperson wants the government to take charge of the vocational school so that it can provide vocational skills training to the children in Buliisa district since it is the only vocational training school there.
Buliisa Leaders Want Gov't to take Over Kirama Vocational training Institute
30 Aug 2022
In short
