Buliisa Leaders Want Gov’t to take Over Kirama Vocational training Institute

30 Aug 2022, 10:44 Comments 107 Views Buliisa, Uganda Education Updates
The Abandoned Kirama vocational training institute.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Fred Lukumu, the Buliisa LC V Chairperson wants the government to take charge of the vocational school so that it can provide vocational skills training to the children in Buliisa district since it is the only vocational training school there.

 

