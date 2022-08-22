Buliisa Residents Petition UWA Over Rampant Invasion of Elephants from Murchison Falls National Park

In short
In their petition dated August 17, 2022 addressed to UWA, the residents contend that they are being raided by wild animals like elephants and Buffaloes which destroy their crops and cause injuries to the community members.
Buliisa Residents Petition UWA Over Rampant Invasion of Elephants from Murchison Falls National Park22 Aug 2022, 22:36 Comments 120 Views Buliisa, Uganda Crime Updates
The petition filed by Buliisa residents to UWA over rampant invasion of Elephants from Murchison falls National Park into the community.
