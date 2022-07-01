Okello Emmanuel
19:27

Buliisa Residents Want Electric Fence Around Murchison Falls National Park

1 Jul 2022, 19:22 Comments 117 Views Buliisa, Uganda Crime Updates

In short
The residents say they are being raided by wild animals like elephants and Buffalos which destroy their crops and cause injuries to the community members. The most affected sub-counties include Biiso, Buliisa, Butiaba, Ngwedu, and Buliisa town councils, which all share a common border with the parks.

 

Tagged with: electrict fence government residents wild animals

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.