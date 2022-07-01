In short
The residents say they are being raided by wild animals like elephants and Buffalos which destroy their crops and cause injuries to the community members. The most affected sub-counties include Biiso, Buliisa, Butiaba, Ngwedu, and Buliisa town councils, which all share a common border with the parks.
Buliisa Residents Want Electric Fence Around Murchison Falls National Park
