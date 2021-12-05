In short

In 2019, companies collectively exported about USD 760,000 (2.7 billion) Shillings worth of shea butter to countries such as Rwanda, the Middle East, Kenya, France, Germany and Japan. During the same year, the Uganda Export Promotions Board, the entity in charge of Uganda’s exports set a high target of exporting 200,000 to 500,000 tons of shea butter by 2022, from the current 30,000 to 150,000 tonnes a year.