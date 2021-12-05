Caroline Ayugi
15:21

Bulk Processors, Deforestation Kill Local Shea Butter Business in Pader Top story

5 Dec 2021, 15:17 Comments 255 Views Lacekocot, Pader, Uganda Business and finance Environment Northern Interview
Shea nut tree logs set to be burned into charcoal.

In short
In 2019, companies collectively exported about USD 760,000 (2.7 billion) Shillings worth of shea butter to countries such as Rwanda, the Middle East, Kenya, France, Germany and Japan. During the same year, the Uganda Export Promotions Board, the entity in charge of Uganda’s exports set a high target of exporting 200,000 to 500,000 tons of shea butter by 2022, from the current 30,000 to 150,000 tonnes a year.

 

