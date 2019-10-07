Bullets Rock Fort Portal as Police Arrest Suspected Criminals

In short
Rwenzori West, Community Liaison Officer Solom Mugisa says that the police officers were compelled to fire bullets after the suspected criminals around Mpanga Market tried to resist their arrest.
Bullets Rock Fort Portal as Police Arrest Suspected Criminals7 Oct 2019, 18:11 Comments 168 Views Crime Security Misc Report
Relatives and friends of the suspected criminals at Fort Portal Polie Station. Police says 24 suspects were arrested on Monday afternoon.
Tagged with: crime criminality robbery
Mentioned: Fort Portal Mpanga Market
