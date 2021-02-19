Bulucheke Outgoing Student Leaders Hand over Power to Teachers

In short
Leaders like Victory Kakala the head boy, Faith Wetsetse the head girl, Beatrice Katisi the Speaker and Ben Wakwale the UNSA Chairperson among others said they were supposed to have retained power until they elect new leadership in the school, but because they have to proceed to the next level, that it was thought wise for them hand over power and prepare for other things since nobody is born with power".
Bulucheke Outgoing Student Leaders Hand over Power to Teachers19 Feb 2021, 17:34 Comments 207 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Politics Editorial
