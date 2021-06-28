Gabriel Mukisa
08:31

Bulumbi Sub-county Share Water Sources With Animals

28 Jun 2021, 08:26 Comments 160 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Environment Updates
A man fetching water at Bubolwa B village

A man fetching water at Bubolwa B village

In short
Alex Ngolobe Musana, one of the residents says that it has become costly to manage his home due to rampant water-borne diseases affecting his family members. He reveals that he spends not less than Shillings 50,000 to treat the more than 15 family members each time they develop stomach complications because of drinking dirty water.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.