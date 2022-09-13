In short
Tuesday, marked three months since Bunagana border that connects Rutshuru and Goma town in DRC to Uganda fell to the hands of rebels after over 150 government troops fled to Uganda.
Bunagana Border Will Be Recovered: North Kivu Governor
M23 rebels captured the Uganda-DR Congo border of Bunagana on June 13. Up todate, they are still in control (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
