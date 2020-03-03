In short
Some of the teachers interviewed by URN said they decided to lay down their tool after pleading with the district to pay them in vain. Winnie Nandudu, a P3 Class teacher they have been teaching on unfulfilled promises yet they trek long distances to the school.
Bunambutye Camp Primary School Teachers Strike Over Salaries Top story3 Mar 2020, 18:59 Comments 157 Views Bulambuli, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Misc Updates
