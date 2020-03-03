Ayubu Kirinya
19:05

Bunambutye Camp Primary School Teachers Strike Over Salaries Top story

3 Mar 2020 Bulambuli, Eastern Region, Uganda Education
Pupils at Bunambutye Primary school playing during class ours



In short
Some of the teachers interviewed by URN said they decided to lay down their tool after pleading with the district to pay them in vain. Winnie Nandudu, a P3 Class teacher they have been teaching on unfulfilled promises yet they trek long distances to the school.

 

