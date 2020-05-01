Bunambutye Resettlement Camp Students Lack Access to TV, Radio For Lessons

In short
Emma Kooko, a senior six student at Masaba Secondary School offering BCM, says the idea of studying at home is unrealistic for children from disadvantaged homes.
He is among the lucky children living in the camp whose family has a TV set but he says what is taught on TV is not adequate enough to equip them with the necessary knowledge and that they don’t have an opportunity for feedback since the teachers are fast and don’t provide room for questions.
Bunambutye Resettlement Camp Students Lack Access to TV, Radio For Lessons1 May 2020, 13:05 Comments 189 Views Bulambuli, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Media Health Updates
