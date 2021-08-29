Bunambutye Residents Task Gov’t over Unfulfilled Pledges

In short

According to Wanansolo, the government promised to elevate the resettlement area to a town council effective 1st July 2021, construct places of worship, a secondary school, a cemetery and also issue land titles.







Wanansolo told the prime minister on Friday during the commissioning of the Bunambutye Health center III, a health facility constructed by the government through the Uganda Red Cross Society at the resettlement camp in Bulambuli district.