AYUBU KIRINYA
08:04

Bunambutye Residents Task Gov’t over Unfulfilled Pledges

29 Aug 2021, 07:59 Comments 139 Views Bulambuli, Uganda Local government Updates
PM officially Opens Bunambutye Health Center III

PM officially Opens Bunambutye Health Center III

In short
According to Wanansolo, the government promised to elevate the resettlement area to a town council effective 1st July 2021, construct places of worship, a secondary school, a cemetery and also issue land titles.



Wanansolo told the prime minister on Friday during the commissioning of the Bunambutye Health center III, a health facility constructed by the government through the Uganda Red Cross Society at the resettlement camp in Bulambuli district.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.