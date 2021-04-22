Bunambutye Settlement Residents Petition Speaker Kadaga Over Living Conditions

In short
In the letter dated 13th April/2021 signed by the camp chairperson Wilson Wanasolo addressed to the speaker of Parliament, the landslide victims say that the over 550 secondary students who were taken to Masaba Senior Secondary School by the Office of the Prime Minister have been dismissed from School and that the School claims that the office of the Prime Minister does not pay know them.
Bunambutye Settlement Residents Petition Speaker Kadaga Over Living Conditions22 Apr 2021, 10:52 Comments 197 Views Bulambuli, Uganda Human rights Updates
