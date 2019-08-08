Christopher Tusiime
20:50

Bundibugyo Accident Claims 3, Critically Injures 7 Others

Onlookers around the wreckage of the trailer. Godwin Bwambale

Onlookers around the wreckage of the trailer.

Benon Habarurema, the Bundibugyo District Traffic Officer, says the fatal accident occurred around 3pm. He says it was caused by a semi-trailor registration number UAU 180L loaded with timber from DR Congo that lost control and collided with two Bajaj motorcycles registration numbers UEX 326M and UEV 648L.

 

