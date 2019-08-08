Bundibugyo Accident Claims 3, Critically Injures 7 Others

In short
Benon Habarurema, the Bundibugyo District Traffic Officer, says the fatal accident occurred around 3pm. He says it was caused by a semi-trailor registration number UAU 180L loaded with timber from DR Congo that lost control and collided with two Bajaj motorcycles registration numbers UEX 326M and UEV 648L.
Bundibugyo Accident Claims 3, Critically Injures 7 Others8 Aug 2019, 20:41 Comments 121 Views Business and finance Local government Report
Mentioned: Bundibugyo Main Hospital Kennedy Makude Vincent Sserwada Benon Habarurema Bundibugyo District Bundibugyo Town Council
