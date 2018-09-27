In short
In 2017 Bundibugyo District Council gazetted 21 acres in Kanyamwirima Village of Tokwe sub county for small medium enterprises and heavy industries.Joseph Byaruhanga, Bundibugyo district commercial officer, says the district has put all the facilities to ensure that the investors utilise the land with ease.
Bundibugyo Courts Investors for Industrial Park
27 Sep 2018
Tagged with: investors asked to utilise bundibugyo industrial park 21 acres of land for the industrial park
Mentioned: bundibugyo district local government bundibugyo district commercial officer joseph byaruhanga
