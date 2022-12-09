Basaija Idd
Bundibugyo District Fails to Recover YLP Funds

9 Dec 2022, 11:04 Comments 129 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Youth in Bundibugyo during a political dialogue

Youth in Bundibugyo during a political dialogue

In short
Records from the office of the district YLP focal person Asuman Bwambale indicate that the district disbursed 1.278 billion Shillings in a period of four years starting from the financial year 2014 up to 2019 but only 273 million Shillings so far has been recovered from 170 groups.

 

