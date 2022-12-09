Bundibugyo District Fails to Recover YLP Funds

In short
Records from the office of the district YLP focal person Asuman Bwambale indicate that the district disbursed 1.278 billion Shillings in a period of four years starting from the financial year 2014 up to 2019 but only 273 million Shillings so far has been recovered from 170 groups.
Bundibugyo District Fails to Recover YLP Funds9 Dec 2022, 11:04 Comments 129 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Tagged with: Youth livelihood program parish development model-PDM
Youth
