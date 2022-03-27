Bundibugyo District NRM Registrar Found Dead in a Bush

In short
Aguma’s body was discovered by children around 12:00PM on Saturday, dumped near Bimara stream in Kanyansimbi Ward Bundibugyo Town Council.
Residents at Bundibugyo Hospital Mortuary where Aguma's body was first taken before it was driven to Fort Portal for autopsy
