In short
Richard Muganza, the hospital Radiologist revealed that on average they receive between 4 to 5 patients daily with cases that require X-ray but these have to be referred to private facilities and to other districts.
Bundibugyo District's Only X-ray Machine Rests Unrepaired for 3 Years4 Nov 2021, 12:43 Comments 90 Views Bundibugyo District, Uganda Health Updates
The non-functional X-ray machine at Bundibugyo general hospital, its has been out of service for three years now
In short
Mentioned: x-ray machine
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.