Bundibugyo Farmers Reap Big from Cocoa Growing

In short
According to statistics from the district commercial office, more than 85 of the population in Bundibugyo is directly dependent on cocoa. The crop also fetches about 150 billion shillings into the district annually.
Bundibugyo Farmers Reap Big from Cocoa Growing21 Sep 2018, 11:21 Comments 267 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
A boy harvesting cocoa in Kikyo Village, Ngamba Sub county in Bundibugyo District.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.