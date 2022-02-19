Basaija Idd
Bundibugyo Farmers Register Decline in Cocoa Production

19 Feb 2022, 17:35 Comments 143 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
Cocoa seeds being sun dried in Bundibugyo Town, such practice is discourged by experts because it compromises the quality

In short
Bundibugyo is the leading producer the produce in Uganda. Cocoa is harvested twice a month throughout the year — with the high seasons being September to February and March to August.

 

