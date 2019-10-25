Kule Jerome Bitswande
Bundibugyo Flood Victims Still Homeless

25 Oct 2019, 07:45 Comments 202 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Health Environment Analysis

More than 1000 households in Bundibugyo are still waiting for assistance to rebuild their homes after floods destroyed their houses in July this year.
The floods that followed a heavy down pour ravaged houses and crops in Ntontoro, Kisubba, Busaru and Ngamba sub counties leaving hundreds of people homeless. For Ntontoro, River Humya burst its banks making the flooding even severe.

 

