In short
More than 1000 households in Bundibugyo are still waiting for assistance to rebuild their homes after floods destroyed their houses in July this year.
The floods that followed a heavy down pour ravaged houses and crops in Ntontoro, Kisubba, Busaru and Ngamba sub counties leaving hundreds of people homeless. For Ntontoro, River Humya burst its banks making the flooding even severe.
Bundibugyo Flood Victims Still Homeless
25 Oct 2019
Bundibugyo, Uganda
