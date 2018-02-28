Bundibugyo Halts Disbursement of Youth Livelihood Funds

In short
Last week, the department of Community Development released a report indicating that the district has failed to meet the 50 percent repayment of the funds that were disbursed to more than 40 groups.
Bundibugyo Halts Disbursement of Youth Livelihood Funds28 Feb 2018, 18:05 Comments 116 Views Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: bundibugyo district local government youth livelihood programme community development department david haguma ministry of gender
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.