Emmanuel Kajubu
18:06

Bundibugyo Halts Disbursement of Youth Livelihood Funds

28 Feb 2018, 18:05 Comments 116 Views Local government Report

In short
Last week, the department of Community Development released a report indicating that the district has failed to meet the 50 percent repayment of the funds that were disbursed to more than 40 groups.

 

Tagged with: bundibugyo district local government youth livelihood programme community development department david haguma ministry of gender

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.