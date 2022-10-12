Basaija Idd
Bundibugyo Learners Abandon Classes Over Lack of Lunch

12 Oct 2022 Bundibugyo, Uganda
One of the class at Kasulenge primary abandoned by learners

In short
Debora Asiimwe, the head teacher of Bundikakemba Primary School in Nyahuka told URN that they resolved that parents contribute 10kilograms of maize flour and three kilograms of beans towards lunch but the sixth week into the term, no parent has delivered the items

 

