Bundibugyo MP's Task Gov't to Transfer DRC Asylum Seekers

Young children line up for supper on Wednesday, the absence of masks and lack of social distancing remains a health risk in the camp

According to legislators the camp, where they are now, is congested with 2,680 persons recorded from 81 households. They argue that the camp is posing a serious health risk to both the internal and external population after 126 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

 

