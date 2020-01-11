Bundibugyo Police Holds Eight Suspected Armed Robbers

In short
A second firearm was recovered from Bundimwali village in Ntotoro Sub County on Friday after interrogating the suspects who revealed that they had hidden it in Semuliki National Park.
Bundibugyo Police Holds Eight Suspected Armed Robbers11 Jan 2020, 09:31 Comments 206 Views Crime Security Misc Updates
