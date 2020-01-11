Basaija Idd
09:40

Bundibugyo Police Holds Eight Suspected Armed Robbers

11 Jan 2020, 09:31 Comments 206 Views Crime Security Misc Updates

In short
A second firearm was recovered from Bundimwali village in Ntotoro Sub County on Friday after interrogating the suspects who revealed that they had hidden it in Semuliki National Park.

 

Tagged with: Armed robbers Bundibugyo DPC Vanilla
Mentioned: Police and UPDF Bundibugyo District Semuliki National Park Police Commander Rwenzori Region Milton Baluku

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.