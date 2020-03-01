In short
Sliver Kyomuhendo, a science teacher at the government aided Bubukwanga secondary school in Bubukwanga Sub County, explains that her school hasn’t received some teaching guide and materials like text books from the Ministry as planned. She says to resolve this problem they have been forced to start WhatsApp where they can share the material.
Bundibugyo Teachers Join WhatsApp Groups To Share New Teaching Guides
