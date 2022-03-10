Basaija Idd
Bundibugyo Town Clerk Office Closed Over Financial Mismanagement

10 Mar 2022, 14:33 Comments 101 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Updates
The Bundibugyo Town Clerk office sealed by councillors who are accussing him of corruption

In short
The councilors led by the LC III Chairperson, Hassan Baguma accuse the town clerk Edmon Maisaba Manzi of corruption, incompetence, and poor interpersonal relationship with others, causing poor service delivery to the people of Bundibugyo Town.

 

