Bundibugyo Town Clerk Office Closed Over Financial Mismanagement

In short
The councilors led by the LC III Chairperson, Hassan Baguma accuse the town clerk Edmon Maisaba Manzi of corruption, incompetence, and poor interpersonal relationship with others, causing poor service delivery to the people of Bundibugyo Town.
Bundibugyo Town Clerk Office Closed Over Financial Mismanagement10 Mar 2022, 14:33 Comments 101 Views Kasese, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bundibugyo CAO CAO office
Mentioned: Bundibugyo CAO
