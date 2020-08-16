AYUBU KIRINYA
15:41

Bungokho North MP Gershom Sizomu Defeated in Mbale City FDC Primaries

16 Aug 2020, 15:37 Comments 154 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
Paul Mugoya Wanyoto Won the FDC PArty tickect for Northern City division

Paul Mugoya Wanyoto Won the FDC PArty tickect for Northern City division

In short
The race was won by Paul Mugoya Wanyoto who registered 66 votes against Sizomu's 13. The other candidates in the race included Ronnie Gidudu who got 2 votes and Swale Mafabi who went without a vote in the election that was held at Northern City Division Headquarters on Sunday.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.