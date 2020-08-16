In short
The race was won by Paul Mugoya Wanyoto who registered 66 votes against Sizomu's 13. The other candidates in the race included Ronnie Gidudu who got 2 votes and Swale Mafabi who went without a vote in the election that was held at Northern City Division Headquarters on Sunday.
Bungokho North MP Gershom Sizomu Defeated in Mbale City FDC Primaries
