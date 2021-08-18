Basaija Idd
Bunyangabu County Loser Withdraws Election Petition

18 Aug 2021, 09:45 Comments 172 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
Election petition against the Bunyangabu MP was withdrawn on Tuesday

Appearing before the court on Tuesday presided over by Justice Jesse Byaruhanga, Zeresire's lawyer, Robert Mugabe announced that his client wanted to withdraw the petition. Mugabe told the court that Zeresire had lost interest in the petition.

 

