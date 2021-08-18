Bunyangabu County Loser Withdraws Election Petition

In short
Appearing before the court on Tuesday presided over by Justice Jesse Byaruhanga, Zeresire's lawyer, Robert Mugabe announced that his client wanted to withdraw the petition. Mugabe told the court that Zeresire had lost interest in the petition.
Bunyangabu County Loser Withdraws Election Petition18 Aug 2021, 09:45 Comments 172 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
