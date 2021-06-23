In short
Dr. Richard Obet, the Bunyangabu District health Officer-DHO, says that due to the lockdown, patients or suspects cannot easily move to health centers for testing and treatment necessitating medical teams to pick them from their homes.
Bunyangabu COVID-19 Task Force Runs Out of Fuel, Calls For Community Support Top story23 Jun 2021, 11:54 Comments 55 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Health Updates
In short
