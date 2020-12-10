Basaija Idd
Bunyangabu District Headquarters Closed After Nine Staff Test Positive for Covid-19

10 Dec 2020
Services at Bunyangabu District LG have temporarily been suspended after some of the staff tasked postive for Covid-19

Jane Asiimwe the Resident District Commissioner who also chairs the District COVID-19 taskforce, says they have decided to close the offices to stop further spread of the virus as they also disinfect the offices.

 

