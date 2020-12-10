In short
Jane Asiimwe the Resident District Commissioner who also chairs the District COVID-19 taskforce, says they have decided to close the offices to stop further spread of the virus as they also disinfect the offices.
Bunyangabu District Headquarters Closed After Nine Staff Test Positive for Covid-19
10 Dec 2020
Services at Bunyangabu District LG have temporarily been suspended after some of the staff tasked postive for Covid-19
