Bunyangabu District Leaders Seek Additional Funding for Road Maintenance

In short
Since the financial year 2018/19, the district has been receiving 764 Million Shillings under the Uganda Road Fund-URF to work on the 641.33 Kilometres of road.
Bunyangabu District Leaders Seek Additional Funding for Road Maintenance25 Oct 2021, 08:31 Comments 128 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Local government Updates
Bunyangabu launched 2.1Km road construction under LEGs project, leaders are asking for more funding amidst local protests over poor road network
