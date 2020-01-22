Bunyangabu District to Set Up Committee On Seed School Selection

In short
James Mugarama, the LCV Chairperson says they have resolved to put in place a committee that will assess the educational needs of the two sub-counties and advice on where the seed school should be constructed.
Bunyangabu District to Set Up Committee On Seed School Selection22 Jan 2020, 19:26 Comments 43 Views Politics Local government Misc Updates
Tagged with: James Mugarama Seed School bunyangabu district
