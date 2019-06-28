In short
According to Alum, they picked up the suspect’s wife to help police investigations despite the fact that she had authentic documents. He says efforts to prosecute the suspect have been futile since they haven’t received a response from the Fort Portal Resident State Attorney, Waswa Adams where they sent his file for sanctioning.
Bunyangabu Police Stuck with Rwandan Man Found with Uganda National ID28 Jun 2019, 11:51 Comments 120 Views Crime Report
In short
Mentioned: Bunyangabu Bunyangabu Resident District Commissioner Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence Fort Portal Resident State Attorney Jane Asiimwe Samuel Maurice Alum
