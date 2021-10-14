In short
Christopher Kyalimpa, one of the protesters blames the local leaders for shunning their responsibilities leading to poor service delivery. He says that they find a huge challenge to transport produce to the market because of the huge potholes on the road
Bunyangabu Residents Block Road Over Its Poor State
14 Oct 2021
Residents of Kiboota Ward in Buhesi Town Council say the poor state of thier road is hampering thier businesses
