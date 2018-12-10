Bunyangabu Residents Decry High Insecurity

In short
Julius Alijunaki, who last week lost merchandise worth 2.5 million shillings to thieves in Kibiito Town Council, says that he narrowly survived death.
Bunyangabu Residents Decry High Insecurity10 Dec 2018, 13:40 Comments 91 Views Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: community policing
Mentioned: district police commander kibiito town council kibiito police bunyangabu samuel maurice olumu resident district commissioner jane asiimwe
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.