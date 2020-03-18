Bunyangabu Residents Protest Exorbitant Water Connection Fees

In short
The residents pay 300,000 and 600,000 shillings which is sometimes not receipted by the NWSC staff.
Bunyangabu Residents Protest Exorbitant Water Connection Fees18 Mar 2020, 10:24 Comments 104 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Business and finance Health Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: Centenary Bank Edith Nyaruhuma Jane Muhindo Asiimwe Kibiito Town Council NWSC NWSC staff Sewerage Cooperation government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.