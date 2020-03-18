Christopher Tusiime
Bunyangabu Residents Protest Exorbitant Water Connection Fees

Some of the complainants during a meeting with Mugaiga on Monday in Kisomoro Sub County.

The residents pay 300,000 and 600,000 shillings which is sometimes not receipted by the NWSC staff.

 

