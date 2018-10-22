Bunyangabu Struggles to Restore Destroyed Wetlands

In short
Kenneth Bajenja, the Rwimi Sub County Chief, says they have served restoration notices to at least 60 encroachers.
Bunyangabu Struggles to Restore Destroyed Wetlands22 Oct 2018, 07:36 Comments 164 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: environment
Mentioned: bunyangabu district kiyombya sub county chief district environment officer edgar muganzi bunyangabu wetlands sub counties kenneth bajenja kabonero kisomoro buhesi james mugarama nyantongo nyabakenda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.