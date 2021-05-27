Bunyaruguru Tooke Farmer’s Cooperative Helps Rubirizi Women Get Better Prices

In short
Olive Rukundo, a Banana farmer in Magambo village says that the cooperative is an eye-opener to the farmers on how to benefit more from their produce. She says that they have now an opportunity to negotiate better prices for their bananas and now sell the bananas in Kilograms, which gives them more money.
Bunyaruguru Tooke Farmer’s Cooperative Helps Rubirizi Women Get Better Prices27 May 2021, 07:20 Comments 161 Views Rubirizi, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
In short
