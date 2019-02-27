Bunyoro, Acholi Agree to Partner in Oil Sector

Omukama of Bunyoro Kitara Dr solomon Iguru [Middle],Omugo Karunga [Left] and Rwot David Onen of Acholi [Right] and other members of the two kingdom cultural institutions pose for a group photo at the Bunyoro Kitara kingdom palace during the visit. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The two cultural leaders discussed, capacity building in areas of oil and gas, skilling of youth, cultural preservation, environmental protection, how to improve agriculture and possible partnerships to develop cultural sites that can be a source of tourism attraction between the two cultural institutions.