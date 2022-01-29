Bunyoro Authorities Overwhelmed by High Pupils' Numbers

Pupils in P.2 class at Buhirigi Primary school in Hoima district. Schools are struggling to accomodate the overwhelming numbers of Pupils in classes in the Bunyoro sub region.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

Doreen Asemera, the headteacher of Kaseeta Primary school in Kikuube district told URN that on average each classroom has 300 pupils compared to 55 the classes are designed for.

At Kaseeta Primary school also in Kikuube district, the situation is out of control with more than 300 pupils being forced to study from one class, giving a hard giving both to teachers and the learners.