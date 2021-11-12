Bunyoro Farmers Decry Low Prices of Livestock

In short
Sam Ntambara, a farmer in Buseruka Sub County says a cow that initially cost 1.5 Million Shillings is now sold at 800,000- 700,000 Shillings respectively.
Bunyoro Farmers Decry Low Prices of Livestock12 Nov 2021, 13:00 Comments 137 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Cows at Bugoigo landing site in Buliisa district.Livestock farmers are decrying low prices.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
