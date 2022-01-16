Bunyoro Fishermen Struggle to Send Children to School over FPU Operations

In short
The affected fishermen have been left stranded without any economic activity forcing many of them to vacate the lake.
Bunyoro Fishermen Struggle to Send Children to School over FPU Operations16 Jan 2022, 12:27 Comments 145 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Fishing boats at Kijangi landing site in Hoima district. Most of the fishing boats have been set ablaze by FPU operatives becaused they are undersized leaving several fishermen stranded .Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: Children Fisheries Protection Unit-FPU Lake Albert fishermen
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.