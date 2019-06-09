In short
The Omukama says following the oil discovery in the region, there is need for teamwork between the kingdom and the MPs to lobby the government and guide the people if they are to benefit from the opportunities.
Bunyoro King Calls for Collaboration with MPs9 Jun 2019, 15:07 Comments 102 Views Hoima, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Mps bunyoro kitara kingdom development omukama iguru
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.