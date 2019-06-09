Okello Emmanuel
15:07

Bunyoro King Calls for Collaboration with MPs

9 Jun 2019, 15:07 Comments 102 Views Hoima, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates

In short
The Omukama says following the oil discovery in the region, there is need for teamwork between the kingdom and the MPs to lobby the government and guide the people if they are to benefit from the opportunities.

 

Tagged with: Mps bunyoro kitara kingdom development omukama iguru

