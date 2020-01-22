In short
Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga says that the delay in announcing the Final Investment decision is grossly frustrating efforts by local investors to tap into opportunities in the oil and gas sector. Byakutaga cites individuals who had invested in hotels, Agriculture, construction and other businesses to supply the oil and gas sector.
Bunyoro Kingdom Bothered by Slow Pace of Oil Activities
